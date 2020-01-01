Zurimo: Singida United players ready to give all and avoid being relegated

The bottom-placed club has promised to win all their remaining nine matches to keep their status in the top-flight for next season

Singida United players have vowed to fight for the team’s shirt and keep the team in the Mainland for next season.

The Tanzanian top-flight is set to resume from June 13 after President John Pombe Magufuli gave the green light for all sporting activities to restart citing a low number of patients being infected with the coronavirus.

Already teams have started training and are waiting for the Football Federation (TFF) to release fixtures for the remaining rounds of matches.

More teams

Despite Singida sitting at the bottom of the table after accumulating 15 points from 29 matches, their coach Ramadhani Zurimo is confident he has the squad ready to fight and the resources to help them keep their status in the top-flight.

“We have already started preparations ahead of league resumption on June 13 as one way to make sure we win most of our remaining matches but the only thing I can say is that we will not retreat or surrender,” Zurimo is quoted by Daily News.

“Of course, there will be a problem of match fitness among players since they stayed for a long time without playing football but all in all, there is no way out other than heading to the battlefield, the players have promised to fight for the shirt and keep us afloat.”

Zurimo maintains that he has a good squad blend of youth and experience that is capable of helping them to avoid being relegated.

Zurimo’s sentiments were echoed by the club’s Director Festo Sanga, who stated that they will strive to stay afloat by winning their remaining matches in the league.

“As management, we are united than ever before to propel the team towards victory in the upcoming nine games and that is our main priority," Sanga is also quoted by Daily News.

Meanwhile, Sanga has welcomed the decision by the government to change tune and order TFF to host the remaining matches on a home and away basis.

Article continues below

“That is what we have been advocating for because when playing at home you have the advantage than playing the match in two centres,” Sanga told reporters.

“It was also going to be expensive for teams to camp in one centre as this means teams spending a lot of money to keep the players in camp. It is a good move by the government and also gives us the support we need to avoid being relegated.”

On Sunday, the government asked TFF to make sure that all league matches are played as per the usual rules and not two centres – Mwanza and Dar es Saalam.