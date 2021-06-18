Zrane: Simba SC’s Kagere ‘a huge asset’ despite warming bench

The Msimbazi giants’ trainer explains the condition of the Rwandan forward as they prepare to face Polisi Tanzania

Simba SC have come out to clarify despite striker Meddie Kagere warming the bench at the Mainland Premier League giants, he is still an important asset to the team.

The Rwandan forward arrived at the Msimbazi giants from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia at the start of the 2018 season, and went on to clinch back-to-back Golden Boot awards.

Unlike the previous two seasons, Kagere, despite his goal-scoring prowess, has had a difficult time getting into the first team regularly, due to the intense competition for places from strikers Chris Mugalu and John Bocco.

However, Kagere has not disappointed either even when coming on as a substitute, since he has managed 11 goals so far this campaign, three fewer than leader Prince Dube of Azam FC while Bocco is second with 13.

What has been said?

“For me, Meddie [Kagere] is one of the best strikers in the East and Central African region, as evidenced by the fact for the past two seasons he has emerged the top in the mainland league, and he is a huge asset for our squad,” Zrane said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“But for any player, there are times when you may face a challenge of your level or even your system switches off or goes down down, but personally I know Kagere well and his lack of playing at the moment doesn't mean he's a bad player.

“I'm sure Kagere still has a chance to do great within the Simba squad and it is only a matter of time.”

What did Kagere agent Gakumba say?

In a recent interview, football agent Patrick Gakumba, who handles the player, blamed coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa for spoiling the career of the striker.

“Let me tell you writers of football, especially those asking me why Meddie [Kagere] did not play in the game against Kaizer [Chiefs] at Mkapa Stadium, and I have to say Kagere did not play because the coach did not want him to play, the coach is the one with powers to decide which player plays, who does not,” Gakumba explained.

“But the truth of the matter is that I know where the problems [of Kagere not playing] started, you know I have known Da Rosa for a very long time, and he is a person if I openly state it, he is not doing a good thing, and it will bounce back to him, like the rest of coaches, who do the same things to players.”

Simba are preparing to face Polisi Tanzania in a league match at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on Saturday.