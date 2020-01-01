Zoo FC launch season jersey after Sports Disputes Tribunal stayed FKF league expulsion order

The Kericho side are yet to be involved in the ongoing campaign after they were removed from the programme due to StarTimes deal objection

Football Kenyan Federation side Zoo FC have launched their new 2020/21 jersey after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) saved their top-tier status.

The new jersey, which has maintained the traditional green and black colours, will be used for the current season. Zoo are yet to kick a ball in the running campaign – where four games have been played already – since they were expelled by FKF for failure to endorse the StarTimes sponsorship deal.

“Your favourite boy band will be back in business sooner than you think. In the meantime, have a look at our new green hue,” Zoo posted on their Instagram page.

The Kericho side was removed from the Premier League roaster alongside but and were kept although they have also not signed the StarTimes undertaking.

Zoo and Mathare United were saved by the SDT who ordered FKF to amend the season programme and accommodate the two sides pending a full determination of the case filed by the Zoo.

The tribunal delivered the injunction on December 17 but Mathare and Zoo are yet to be assigned any fixtures since.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this application inter partes, conservatory orders be and are hereby issued staying the decision of the respondent’s National Executive Committee of 9th December 2020 suspending the petitioner from all footballing activities for failing to endorse the media rights and commercial rights agreement between the respondent and Startimes Media ( ) Co. Ltd of 29th September 2020,” SDT’s chairman John Ohaga’s order read then.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa had stated they would obey Ohaga’s order in reinstating the two clubs but said they would not benefit from the sponsorship cash.

“I am okay with that decision, we as FKF are not under any pressure at all,” Mwendwa said in an interview with Goal.

“But the sure thing is they will not get the money because that money does not belong to FKF it belongs to the sponsor.

“When a court rules on a matter, we surely have no reason to contest the decision. We are ready and we will fix them for the weekend programme. There will be no money for them as they enjoy playing.”

Zoo and the other three clubs objected to the StarTimes deal claiming it infringed on their individual broadcast rights.