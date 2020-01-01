Zlatko Krmpotic: Yanga SC appoint Serbian coach

The Jangwani giants are hopeful the new tactician will arrive in Dar es Salaam on Saturday to start working with the players

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have appointed coach Zlatko Krmpotic ahead of the new season.

The Jangwani giants had thought they had secured the services of a new coach to replace Luc Eymael when they appointed Burundian coach Cedric Kaze, who later turned down the offer to attend to family matters back home.

Yanga have now confirmed on their social media pages, they have acquired the services of the much-travelled tactician ahead of the new Mainland season.

“Welcome to Yanga Zlatko Krmpotic," the club statement revealed. without giving more details on when the coach will arrive to take charge.

The 62-year-old has a vast experience in coaching in Africa, having handled APR of Rwanda, Zesco United (Zambia), Tout Puissant Mazembe (the Democratic Republic of the Congo) and in .

It was in DR Congo when he was named the best coach of the championship in the 2016-2017 season, and was also named the best coach of the Zambian in 2017-2018, the best coach of the Botswana Premier League in 2018 and the best coach of Africa 2017-2018.

During his playing career, between 1977 and 1986, Krmpotic spent nine seasons with , making over 200 appearances in all competitions and winning five major trophies.

He then moved abroad to and spent two seasons with Genclerbirligi (1986–1988). Before retiring from the game, Krmpotic played for AIK Backa Topola in his homeland.

At international level, Krmpotic represented Yugoslavia at the 1982 Fifa World Cup, making two appearances in the process, as the team finished third in Group 5. He previously won the Uefa European Under-21 Championship in 1978.

Timu Ya Wananchi have been without a coach since July 27 when they sacked Eymael for derogatory comments towards the club, the fans, and the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF).

The Belgian coach was appointed early in the year and took the reins of the team from Boniface Mkwasa, who was acting as an interim coach.

Eymael’s comments saw him sacked even after leading Yanga to the second spot; a position they fought to the end with Azam FC.