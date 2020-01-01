Zlatko Krmpotic: Serbian coach arrives at Yanga SC ahead of new season

The 62-year-old tactician has arrived safely in Dar es Salaam ready to take over the reigns at the record champions

Young Africans (Yanga SC) fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after their new coach Zlatko Krmpotic arrived ready to take over reigns at the club.

The Jangwani giants had thought they had secured the services of a new coach to replace Luc Eymael when they appointed Burundian Cedric Kaze, who later turned down the offer to attend to family matters back home.

With Kaze opting out, Yanga were left scratching their heads again as time was already running out to have a coach in place ahead of the new season which kicks-off on September 6.

However, on Friday, the club confirmed they had hired the services of the much-travelled Serbian coach, though many fans felt they will only believe the appointment when they see him arrive in .

The Serbian coach has now landed in Dar es Salaam ready for the task ahead only promising fans he will do his best to help the team win silverware in the coming campaign.

“I have just arrived and will have to meet the team and see what kind of players we have in the squad but I can promise a good campaign in the coming season,” the coach told reporters after arriving on Saturday.

The 62-year-old has vast experience in coaching in Africa, having handled APR of Rwanda, Zesco United (Zambia), Tout Puissant Mazembe (the Democratic Republic of the Congo) and in .

It was in DR Congo when he was named the best coach of the championship in the 2016-2017 season and was also named the best coach of the Zambian in 2017-2018, the best coach of the Botswana in 2018 and the best coach of Africa 2017-2018.

During his playing career, between 1977 and 1986, Krmpotic spent nine seasons with , making over 200 appearances in all competitions and winning five major trophies.

At international level, Krmpotic represented Yugoslavia at the 1982 Fifa World Cup, making two appearances in the process, as the team finished third in Group 5. He previously won the Uefa European Under-21 Championship in 1978.

Timu Ya Wananchi have been without a coach since July 27 when they sacked Eymael for derogatory comments towards the club, the fans, and the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF).

The Belgian coach was appointed early in the year and took the reins of the team from Boniface Mkwasa, who was acting as an interim coach.

Eymael’s comments saw him sacked even after leading Yanga to second spot; a position they fought to the end with Azam FC.

His first match in charge will be against Tanzania Prisons on September 6.