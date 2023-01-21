- Zlatan's movie debut
- Plays Oneofus in new Asterix & Obelix movie
- Film to release in France on February 1
WHAT HAPPENED? Ibrahimovic portrayed the character of Roman centurion Oneofus in his acting debut in the French comedy-action film, Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom.
You can watch the trailer below:
WHAT NEXT FOR ZLATAN? The Sweden international is yet to take the field for AC Milan after undergoing knee surgery in May. He has since returned to training and could soon make his long-awaited return for his club, so he'll have to put his acting career on hold for now.