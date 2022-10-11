Chelsea manager Graham Porter has confirmed Hakim Ziyech will miss Wednesday's Champions League clash against AC Milan owing to a sore throat.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Morocco international was among the players who were left in London as the Blues made a trip to Italy to play the Serie A outfit in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante and defender Wesley Fofana are other players who will miss the midweek match at the San Siro.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Hakim is ill; Hakim has a sore throat and that is why he has not travelled," Potter said as quoted by the club's website.

Regarding Fofana, the tactician had revealed he will be out with a knee injury for several weeks but is expected to heal before the World Cup break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech has been sparingly used this season. In the Premier League, he has made just three appearances, two of which from the substitutes bench. He was not involved in the last week's match against the Serie A champions and played just five minutes as Chelsea defeated Wolves 3-0 at the weekend.

In the Champions League, he has featured twice but he is yet to start.

DO YOU KNOW: Ziyech played 23 league matches for Chelsea last season and nine in the Champions League, scoring a combined five goals in the process and providing as many assists.

WHAT NEXT: Ziyech might be back on Sunday when Chelsea play Aston Villa in the English top tier.