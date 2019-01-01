Zinedine Ferhat opens Ligue 1 goal account in Nimes win

The Algeria international who recently moved Nimes, registered his first goal in the French top-flight on Saturday

Zinedine Ferhat scored his first goal in the French in ' 3-0 win over Brest.

Ferhat who completed a free transfer from Le Havre in July, opened the scoring in Stade des Costieres with his quick effort in the second minute.

The midfielder appears to have settled down well in Nimes having played every minute of league football this season.

Towards the end of the encounter, Togo's Ahoueke Denkey wrapped up the win for Bernard Blaquart's side immediately after he was introduced in the stoppage time.

The victory moved Nimes to 14th in the French Ligue 1 table with four points after four games.

After the international break, they are scheduled to travel to for their next league fixture on September 14.