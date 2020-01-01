Zimbabwean Dube strike late to hand Azam FC win against KMC

It is the second win in a row for the Ice-Cream Makers after a recent victory over Namungo

Azam FC defeated KMC FC by a solitary goal in a pre-season friendly played on August 27 at Azam Complex, as the hosts needed a late strike by new signing Prince Dube to give the fans something to smile about.

The 2014 league champions used the match to gauge the new signings as the team prepares for the 2020/21 Mainland League season.

The visitors gave as much as they received, especially in the first half, with the strikers trying as much as they could to get a goal, but resolute defending by the Ice-Cream Makers kept them at bay.

Despite the fans receiving ample entertainment in the first half, the only disappointing thing was that there was no goal to celebrate.

The match was heading to a stalemate until substitute Dube received a good pass from the right, managed to get hold off his marker, before passing to Obrey Chirwa.

The Zimbabwean back-heeled the ball to the countryman, getting the defenders off guard, and the latter unleashed a first-time shot past the custodian to hand his team a late win.

It was the second consecutive loss for the Kinondoni-based side, who had lost 3-1 to Simba SC in another pre-season friendly game.

For Azam, the win is their second in a row after 2-1 loss against Namungo FC in their last build-up match.

Against Namungo, it took Azam 37 minutes to change the scoreboard, when Zimbabwe attacker Chirwa managed to beat the defenders and the goalkeeper to hand the 2018/19 champions the lead. The 26-year-old was in fine form last season and scored 12 league goals to inspire the Ice Makers to a third-place finish.

Never Tigere picked out the striker in a good position, and miscommunication between the goalkeeper and defender allowed the forward to tap the ball into an empty net for the only goal of the first 45 minutes.

Namungo came into the second half an improved side and upped their tempo in search of the equalizer. It came in the 57th minute when the unmarked Steven Say nodded home a cross from the left.

Azam were not ready to spoil the mood of their fans and they intensified their attacks in search of the second goal. Their efforts paid dividends in the 66th minute courtesy of Andrew Simchimba.

The league resumes on September 6, before Azam host Polisi Tanzania and KMC play Mbeya City in the following days.