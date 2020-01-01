Zimbabwe 0-1 Tanzania: Shekigenda helps Twiga Stars silence Mighty Warriors

The Simba Queens star's effort was the difference between the East Africans and their Southern Africa counterparts on Wednesday

started their campaign in the 2020 Cosafa Women's Cup on a fine note with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Kadosho Shekigenda's solitary effort helped the Twiga Stars claim a victory against the Mighty Warriors in their first competitive match since April when they featured in the 2020 Unaf Women's Cup.

The two teams were meeting for the first time in the competition since 2011 when the East Africans bowed 4-2 on penalties to their Southern Africa opponents in a semi-final encounter in Harare.

More teams

After a drab goalless first half, Shekigenda broke the deadlock on the hour mark for Tanzania as she managed to fire the ball past Zambibwe goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga and into the net.

Comeback hopes for Zimbabwe were dashed when Emmaculate Msipa was handed her marching orders after receiving her second yellow card in 74th minute as the Twiga Stars held on for the win.

The victory saw the East Africans avenge their 2011 defeat at the hands of the former champions and takes them to the top of the Group C table with three points from their opening match.

Article continues below

Matchwinner and Simba Queens striker Shekigenda was voted the Player of the Match following her impactful display for Tanzania.

The East Africans will aim to seal a semi-final spot when they take on 2019 fourth-place finishers Botswana on November 7.