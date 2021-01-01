Zidane wants Real Madrid icon Ramos to stay but admits he doesn't know what will happen

The 34-year-old will see his contract expire at season's end as talks over an extension continue to stall

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has admitted he is unsure what the future holds for club captain Sergio Ramos.

Ramos will see his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expire at the end of the current season and has yet to agree terms on an extension.

The 34-year-old could see a 16-year association with Madrid end after originally joining from Sevilla in 2005.

What was said?

Speaking at a press conference, Zidane said: "I want to be honest and I have to say I don't know what's going to happen with him.

"We want him to stay here. He's always going to be an important player and I want him to remain here, that's what I'll say as a coach.

"Will Ramos play until he’s 40? That is what Sergio has said. He is a special player. His intention is already good because he wants to continue playing.

“Every year he will know if he is in good shape and, if he is like he is now, of course he can play until he is 40, if he wants."

What has Ramos said?

Speaking on Thursday, Ramos admitted there have been no new developments on the contract front, and added that he wants to play another five years.

"I wish I could say something, but everything remains the same," Ramos said of his contract situation.

"I can play five more years at the highest level. If injuries are not too bad, my mentality will help me."

The bigger picture

Ramos is a Madrid icon and is still vital to his team's cause, meaning his departure would be a blow for the Blancos.

Several of Europe's biggest sides have been linked with a move for the Spain international, showing he still has plenty left to give at age 34.

Madrid may be making contingency plans in case Ramos leaves, as Goal has learned Zidane’s side are monitoring Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

There has also been talk that another Madrid centre-half, Raphael Varane, is seeking a move away.

Zidane tried to play down those rumours on Friday, saying of the 27-year-old: “I don't think he thinks about clubs other than Real Madrid."

