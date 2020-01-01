Zidane: I'm a better coach now than when I won three Champions Leagues

The Spanish capital side have been far from their best in recent years but the Frenchman believes he has the nous and the squad to turn things around

Zinedine Zidane believes he is a better coach now than he was when he led to three successes.

Zidane returned for a second spell in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2019, 10 months after departing the club in the aftermath of guiding them to a third successive continental crown.

His return has not always been plain sailing with Madrid ending last season third in , 19 points adrift of arch-rivals while both Spanish giants - who are tied atop the table - have been largely underwhelming this term.

He has found some joy in the Supercopa de Espana, however, with his team through to Sunday's final against following Wednesday's 3-1 defeat of .

And Zidane suggested he has learned from both his time away from the game and the club's recent, relative struggles.

He told reporters: "Yes, I think I'm better. I feel like I have developed. In life too, as a person.

"You learn from situations, from the people around you. I make sure to listen to the people who are alongside me, and my aim to is to keep on progressing."

Atleti beat Barca 3-2 in Thursday's second semi-final and Zidane is expecting a difficult encounter.

"They're a side who have always shown how strong they are," he said.

"They defend well, but they also attack very well, too. Both Atletico and Barcelona are very strong teams, so we were always going to have to be on our mettle.

"There are no secret formulas. I believe firmly in this squad, we've got the best players around. They just have to show that - that's the key.

"There are always difficult moments for teams, particularly after winning a lot, and that's what happened to these players; but to get back to [a position to win trophies] it's all about hard work and patience.

"We want to give our fans something new to shout about and we're working hard to do that."

Article continues below

Zidane refused to dwell too deeply on the story dominating the sporting agenda in : Xavi's potential return to Barca as coach at the end of the season.

The Frenchman said the speculation surrounding his Barca counterpart Ernesto Valverde came with the territory.

He told reporters: "That happens to all of us as coaches. What he's going through is something we all go through as coaches."