Zesco United’s Ian Otieno wants 'to become one of top keepers in Africa'

The Harambee Stars custodian reveals he will strive very hard to become one of the best goalkeepers in Africa

Kenyan international Ian Otieno says he wants to become one of the best goalkeepers in Africa after signing for Zambian giants Zesco United.

The former Posta custodian signed for the Team ya Ziko from Red Arrows on a three-year-deal in January and has gone on to become a regular in coach George Lwandamina’s starting XI, replacing veteran goalkeeper Jacob Banda.

A key admirer and follower of and keeper Denis Onyango, Otieno hopes to one day take up the mantle to be ’s number one goalkeeper.

More teams

“I have a lot of people I look up to. In Europe, it’s the German Marc-Andre ter Stegen while in Africa its [Onyango],” Otieno is quoted by a Zesco United Facebook post.

“I am fortunate to join this great club. I am equally fortunate that I am able to work and learn from one of Zambia’s great goalkeepers, Jacob Banda. He has been a great helper in as far as my stay is concerned at the club.

“I want to be one of the top, top goalkeepers in Africa but I am also alive to the fact I have to work hard at my club to get to where I want to be.

“My biggest role model in the game is German and keeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen. I am a strong admirer of his goalkeeping skills especially his ability to use his feet, reflexes and his height. I think I have that too.”

Since signing for Zesco, Otieno has thus far featured seven times, managing to keep two clean sheets and conceding six goals.

However, it is his great reflexes, agility, ability to begin play from the back and command of his defence which makes him a fan favourite.

Article continues below

Otieno joined Zesco at a time when results have been irksome to the club’s faithful fans. However, the young Kenyan netminder has great belief that the FAZ/MTN champions will bounce back to their glory days.

“The fans should continue to support us. It is understandable they are not very happy with the results because Zesco is a big team. I can rest assure them that we are still on course to return the title," he added

Apart from Otieno, Zesco have also three other Kenyan players in their ranks – defender David Odhiambo and strikers Jesse Were and John Makwatta.