Zesco United silent on transfers as six youngsters graduate into senior team

The stars were picked from the lower affiliate teams and underwent a competitive process among 32 players before they were finally selected

Zesco United have graduated six players into their senior team but are yet to confirm any new player after their 2019/20 struggles.

The club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Mulenga explained the process of nurturing talent at their lower-level teams. It is meant to help them gain independence and reduce the purchase of players.

“This is in line with our policy to try and ensure that Zesco United are not purchasing players from other clubs but developing players from our own feeder clubs,” Mulenga told the club’s portal.

More teams

“There is Zesco Malaiti in Lusaka, Victoria Falls in Livingstone, Zesco Shockers in Mongu, and teams from Solwezi and Luapula.

“We asked the coaching staff from these teams to send us five of their best players and our head coach is having a look at them with a view to getting the best for further development at Zesco United.”

Emmerson Kabwe, 18, is among the new players who earned a few slots to join the senior team after a competitive process.

“I am happy to be among the six players who have been selected to train with the main team. I need to work hard and remain disciplined because I have a big chance,” the striker said.

Thomas Mubita, an attacking midfielder, from Zesco Victoria Falls, explained why he thinks huge tasks lie ahead even after edging other competitors.

“I am very happy that I was chosen to remain here because I showcased what I had and I must now prove that I can do it,” Mubita said. “There are so many people who are behind me and looking up to me, so I have to prove my worth.

“I think this has given me a big opportunity to play alongside big names such as Enock Sabumukama and Tafadzwa Rusike, so that I can develop into a better footballer.”

Gilbert Tembo from Malaiti Rangers was elated for getting the chance to train with a team that has had tangible domestic success in the past decade.

“I am very much excited to be here and to be chosen among the 32 players. It wasn’t easy to be among the best six,” Tembo said.

“The biggest challenge I have now is to work extra hard and show the technical bench that I can play for the main team.”

Willard Nkausu from Zesco Malaiti Rangers, Victor Chanda and Mutale Sangwani from Zesco United's youth team are the others to have graduated.