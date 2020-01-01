David Molinga: Zesco United set to unveil former Yanga SC striker

The Zambian giants are bolstering their team after a failure to retain the league title

Zambian giants Zesco United are set to unveil former Yanga SC striker David Molinga.

Molinga – who scored 13 goals for the Tanzanian side across all competitions last season – is set to be confirmed as the new Timu Ya Ziko star according to reports in the country.

The DR Congo striker was among the 14 players that were let go by Yanga during the transfer window and his arrival at the Ndola club is set to increase competition in the striking department.

More teams

Despite enjoying the services of Kenyan strikers John Makwatta and Jesse Were; as well as Zambian Winston Kalengo, Zesco United were unable to retain the league title and also faced a tough Caf campaign.

The failure to win the league title – which went to Nkana FC – and finishing fifth means Zesco United will not participate in continental football after being part of the tournament in the last eight consecutive seasons.

The expected arrival of Molinga comes just a few days after former striker Jonas Sakuwaha praised the new signings. Lazarous Phiri, Bruce Musakanya and Kelvin Kampamba have already been confirmed.

“This team has played a lot of games in the last four seasons winning three titles in the process. As such it was crucial to bring in new faces especially with the departure of key players such as [Lazarus] Kambole,” Sakuwaha told the club’s website.

“Last season was difficult and it was clear that the boys were tired and needed some support. I am happy with the step that management has taken to bring in new players.

“Bruce [Musakanya] is a fantastic player with a lot of experience both at domestic and international level. He will provide those killer passes that can be a nightmare for defenders.

Article continues below

“Kelvin [Kampamba] is another remarkable player who will make an instant impact on the team, especially where goals are concerned. The guy can provide excellent passes and can score from free-kicks.

“They have signed attack-minded players in Bruce, Phiri and Kelvin. These are the type of players who will make life easier for Were, Makwatta and Kalengo. I am positive they will score more goals than they did last season.”

Zesco United are already in the pre-season training camp even though they have confirmed the departure of former Yanga head coach George Lwandamina.