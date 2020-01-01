Zesco United lose to Power Dynamos in friendly, Lwandamina assess coronavirus effect

The Zambian league resumed last weekend even though more than 30 players and staff from various teams tested positive for Covid-19

Champions Zesco United lost 2-0 to Power Dynamos in a Sunday friendly match played at Trade Fair Ground in Ndola.

Both sides fielded strong sides and after a cagey opening, George Chisala handed Dynamos the lead in the 20th minute after Ian Otieno's error in the Zesco goal allowed his effort from the half-way line to bundle into the net.



Zesco tried their best to draw level and had a few good chances of their own, before Alex Ngonga eventually put the game to bed with his superb strike in the 85th minute.

The loss comes at a time Zesco United are fighting to regain ground and eventually defend their league title. The Ndola club is fifth with three fewer points than current leaders Nkana FC.

George Lwandamina’s side is preparing to face Lusaka Dynamos during the next match league match while Power Dynamos will face second-placed Forest .

The champions drew in their first match when the league resumed when they recorded a 1-1 scoreline against Kansanshi Dynamos.

Before the Kansanshi Dynamos tie, two players from Zesco United tested positive for the coronavirus and Lwandamina has assessed the impact of the pandemic.

“It is very difficult when you are working on certain things and suddenly you receive that kind of news [confirmation of positives cases],” Lwandamina told the club’s portal.

“I agree that we have a good number of players but it’s not everyone who can play and more especially the time I got the news, it was when I had announced the team.

“I was forced to start calling those who were not in my team. Their first impression was that I was calling them because they were affected by the test results. But I tried to talk to them and explained the circumstances.

“I encouraged them to prepare themselves for a game they were not supposed to play. That’s not enough for players.

“We have been together in the camp including those who are sick. I know we will need to go through another test which I am sure is costly for the club, but to be certain we have to do just that.”

The former Yanga coach resigned to the fact that the situation is completely out of his control.

“It is not just about Zesco United players. Psychologically, this is going to affect everyone,” he concluded.

“The worst part of psychology is that it takes a lot of energy and stresses someone to the point that one can’t play football.

“There is nothing like good planning. You can plan but when Covid-19 test results are out, you find that everything that you had put on paper is gone. It is difficult for everyone.

“It’s only God himself who will decide if those who are in charge can’t decide, God will decide for us.”