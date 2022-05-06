'Zero problems' with Pulisic, says Tuchel, following criticism from USMNT & Chelsea star's dad

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists he has “zero problems” with Christian Pulisic after the American winger's father expressed frustration at his son’s lack of regular starts at Stamford Bridge.

Mark Pulisic posted a message on Twitter last weekend expressing his “sadness” at his son’s situation at Chelsea, though it was later deleted.

The USMNT international has made 34 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, but half of those have been as a substitute.

What did Tuchel say about Pulisic?

Tuchel was asked about his relationship with Pulisic and his father’s tweet during Friday’s news conference previewing Chelsea’s weekend match with Wolves.

“I am not concerned if the player's father says he does not love me [on Twitter],” said the German.

"As ever, we have our reasons to choose our line-up and at this level you will never see happy faces when not selected. Between me and Christian, we have zero problems."

Does Pulisic have a future at Chelsea?

Mark Pulisic's tweet was posted just hours after Chelsea's defeat at Everton last Sunday, where Christian Pulisic was only a second-half substitute despite scoring the winner off the bench against West Ham the previous weekend.

The 23-year-old has made just 10 Premier League starts for the Blues this season, with a further eight appearances off the bench.

That is in sharp contrast to his experience at international level, where he is captain and one of the first names on the team sheet.

Pulisic has previously expressed his desire for more regular starts and his father's tweet suggests some frustration remains, though the fact it was swiftly deleted suggests it is not certain whether the winger will take that frustration further and push for a move this summer.

