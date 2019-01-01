Zenatha Coleman nets brace as Valencia sink Albacete
Valencia extended their unbeaten run to seven games in the Spanish Superliga thanks to Zenatha Coleman's quickfire brace in a 2-0 win at Albacete on Sunday.
Oscar Suarez's ladies were hoping for a win to bounce from their back-to-back draws against Sevilla and Athletic Club, and they had to hold their nerves in the second half to
The Namibian had scored her fourth goal of the season in the 5-3 win over Madrid - thus, increasing her tally to six goals.
Anair Lombi set up the 25-year-old forward for Valencia's opener six minutes into the contest before Sandra Hernandez assisted the African in getting a double eight minutes later.
The victory at the Carlos Belmonte Stadium keeps Valencia in the eighth position on the 16-team Spanish topflight log with 32 points from 23 matches.
Valencia returns home to host 12th placed Sporting de Huelva next Sunday in a Superliga encounter at the Antonia Puchades in Paterna and Coleman will be hoping to add more to her tally.