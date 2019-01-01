Zenatha Coleman inspires Valencia's comeback win against Madrid

The Namibia international was on the scoresheet as Oscar Suarez's ladies overcame their stubborn visitors in Paterna

Zenatha Coleman inspired Valencia's hard-fought 5-3 victory over Madrid in Saturday's Spanish Superliga encounter.

On the back of leading Oscar Suarez's ladies past Malaga, Coleman's contribution was immense in her side's comeback in the eight-goal thriller, as they completed a third win in a row.

The Namibia international's brilliant response in seventh minute cancelled out Lucia Rodriguez's curtain raiser.

⏱7' | 1-1 | ⚽🥅 GOOOOL de @ZenathaC10 ⚡ Trallazo desde 30 metros que da en el larguero y traspasa la línea de gol#VCFfemMadrid ⚔️#LigaIberdrola 🔥#AmuntVCFfem 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ja0ljc9X52 — Valencia CF Femenino 🦇💮💯 (@VCF_Femenino) February 9, 2019

Maria Paz then netted twice in the ninth and 21st minute to put Valencia out of reach. However, Ale scored to reduce the deficit before half time.

Estela levelled matters for Madrid from the spot just after the hour mark but late efforts from Christina Cudebo and Maria Paz silenced Victor Martin's side.

Article continues below

Coleman played for 74 minutes before being replaced by Yanara Aedo. Ghanaian-German forward Eunice Beckmann was an unused substitute for Madrid.

Coleman's goal was her fourth in 15 appearances this season and Valencia remain seventh with 27 points from 20 games.

take

Valenciaon Nigerian-American Toni Payne and Sevilla on Wednesday and Coleman will look to keep up with the momentum.