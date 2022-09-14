Zambo Anguissa assists as Osimhen-less Napoli overcome Rangers

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa provided an assist as Napoli silenced Rangers 3-0 in Wednesday’s Champions League outing at the Ibrox Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serie A side raced to a two-goal lead thanks to second-half strikes from Matteo Politano and Giacomo Raspadori. However, the Cameroon international ensured that the Parthenopeans got a third in the closing minutes by setting up super-sub Tanguy Ndombele as the Scottish Premiership giants were left to rue their wastefulness in front of goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was a good result for Luciano Spalletti’s men who continued their impressive start in the 2022-23 Champions League to further strengthen their European ambitions. Zambo Anguissa – who was on target against Liverpool – put up another commanding display against the Gers. Little wonder, he was in action from start to finish.

ALL EYES ON: Apart from his assist, the former Fulham midfielder contributed two key passes, completed one dribble and was dispossessed on two occasions. Defensively, he accounted for one interception, and one tackle, while he committed two fouls that were unpunished by referee Antonio Mateu.

THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS



Getty

Getty

Getty



THE VERDICT:

Zambo Anguissa’s display against Rangers did not go unnoticed by enthusiasts who showered praises on him.

Can Zambo Anguissa help Cameroon achieve their World Cup ambitions?



WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? The Serie A giants are next in action on Sunday evening when they visit AC Milan Should Zambo Anguissa feature at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, could we see him help Napoli extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches?