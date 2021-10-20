Zambia's Daka makes history after scoring four goals for Leicester City against Spartak Moscow

Leicester City forward Patson Daka has become the first Zambian player to score a hat-trick in a major European competition for any club after scoring four goals against Spartak Moscow on Wednesday.

Daka helped the Foxes come from behind to defeat their Russian hosts 4-3 in a thrilling Europa League fixture in Moscow.

After breaking his duck for Leicester City on Saturday with his first Premier League goal against Manchester United, the 23-year-old stood out in Brendan Rodgers' team with three second-half goals that powered them to grab their first win in Group C.

Leicester City found themselves behind in the 11th minute after Alexander Sobolev opened the scoring. Spartak Moscow went on to double their lead after Nigeria's Victor Moses assisted Jordan Larsson to find the back of the net in the 44th minute.

A minute later, Daka halved the deficit for the visitors, thanks to an assist from Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho. After the restart, Daka and Iheanacho continued from where they stopped, with the two players linking up again in the 48th minute for the Zambian to score.

It did not take long for Daka to grab his hat-trick in the 54th minute as he turned the game around for the Foxes.

In the 78th minute, the former RB Salzburg star scored his fourth goal which sealed maximum points for Rodgers' men despite a late goal from Sobolev who was assisted by Moses.

With four goals in the encounter, Daka became the first Leicester player to score a hat-trick in European competition and the first player to score four goals in a single match for the club in any competition since Derek Hines (vs. Aston Villa in November 1958).

Article continues below

Daka, Iheanacho and Ghana defender Dan Amartey played the entire duration for the Foxes while Moses was on parade from start to finish for Spartak Moscow.

The comeback win moved Leicester City to second in Group C with four points after three matches, two points behind leaders Legia Warsaw.

Daka will be expected to build on his goalscoring form when Leicester City visit Brentford for a Premier League match on Sunday.