Zambia vs South Africa Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Banyana will face a tall order when they take on the impressive Copper Queens in the last four

South Africa will face Zambia in the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations at the Mohammed V Sports Complex on Monday.

Banyana Banyana have a 100% record in the competition. They kicked off their Group C campaign with a 2-1 win against defending champions Nigeria, floored Burundi 3-1 before edging out Botswana 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

In the quarters, they came up against Tunisia, whom they eliminated 1-0.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s Copper Queens have been the surprise package in the Morocco tournament as they launched their Group B campaign with a 0-0 draw against Cameroon.

The Bruce Mwape-led side then recovered to beat Tunisia 1-0, hammered Togo 4-1 to storm the last eight, where they dispatched Senegal 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Game Zambia vs South Africa Date Monday, July 18 Time 19:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome/za SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SuperSport TV's Variety 3 channel 208

Squads & Team News

Zambia will miss their services of their captain Barbra Banda, who was disqualified from the tournament on medical grounds. Despite Banda’s absence, the Copper Queens have stepped well when needed most.

Coach Mwape is confident they have what it takes to down Banyana with their focus being to win the trophy.

“You can feel the excitement that is spreading throughout the country. We receive thousands of messages. Thanks to social networks, our team remains connected to our people,” Mwape told reporters ahead of the game as quoted by CafOnline.

“The girls feel invested with a mission to bring the cup home.”

Just like Zambia, Banyana will also have to do without their captain in Thembi Kgatlana, who was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, but coach Desiree Ellis has maintained their main focus is to win the game.

“Tomorrow [Monday] will be a very important match. We absolutely have to win, to achieve our second goal, of being in the final,” said Ellis.

Match Preview

In the history of women's football, the two nations have met nine times before, Zambia managed two wins, one draw and suffered six defeats.

The last meeting between the two sides was a friendly in 2022 which the Copper Queens won 3-0 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. They met in another friendly in 2021 which Banyana won 3-1 at BidVest Stadium in Johannesburg.

In 2019, South Africa defeated Zambia 1-0 in Women’s Cosafa Cup at Wolfson Stadium and in 2018, they drew 1-1 in the Africa Women Cup of Nations at Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana.

The other semi-final clash will observe Nigeria take on Morocco on Monday.