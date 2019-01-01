Zambia U20W 1-2 Tanzania U20W: Tanzanite are inaugural Cosafa Cup champions

Mbunda’s late goal helped the East African nation become the first guest to lift a Southern regional crown on Sunday

are the winners of the maiden Cosafa U20 Women's Cup after defeating Zambia 2-1 in the final at the Wolfson Stadium on Sunday.

To reach the final, Tanzania stunned hosts 2-0, while Zambia edged Zimbabwe 1-0 in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The history-chasing guests started on the front foot as Opa Clement gave them the lead after 24 minutes of action in Port Elizabeth.

Article continues below

Loveness Malunga struck 11 minutes after the restart of the match to bring the Shepolopolo back on level terms against the East Africans.

However, the Tanzanites left it late to secure the crucial match-winning goal when Protasia Mbunda netted two minutes from time.

The victory over Zambia means Tanzania are the first guest nation to win a Cosafa trophy in the history of the regional events.