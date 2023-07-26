Zambia dumped out of 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup after thumping by Spain

Zambia are out of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup following Wednesday's 5-0 drubbing by Spain at Eden Park.

Zambia played their second World Cup match

They lost to Spain for their second defeat of the tournament

Zambia are now out of the World Cup

TELL ME MORE: After suffering a 5-0 defeat by Japan in their Group C opener, the Copper Queens were back for another lashing.

Jennifer Hermoso struck in either half to grab a brace while Alba Redondo also grabbed her double in the second half as Teresa Abelleira also added a goal in the ninth minute to send Spain to the Round of 16 with a match to spare.

Within 13 minutes of the match, Zambian keeper Eunice Sakala had already been beaten twice as Spain threatened to go on a rampage.

Abelleira opened the floodgates with a cracker from outside the box into the top left corner before Hermoso headed in while unmarked.

It appears Spain’s strategy was to isolate Zambia danger forward Barbra Banda who was starved of balls and on the few occasion she was in possession she was a handful for opposition defenders.

On the stroke of half-time, Zambia goalkeeper Eunice Sakala excellently saved Aitana Bonmati’s shot from close range.

Sakala was back on 65 minutes to brilliantly dive and punch to safety Hermoso’s deflected strike.

As the Copper Queens were doing well to limit the damage, Sakala, however, finally capitulated four minutes later when she was rounded by Redondo for Spain's third goal.

Hermoso returned to make it four for the Europeans but some VAR confusion followed the final confirmation of her goal that was initially ruled offside.

Hormso was looking for a hat-trick but was denied by Sakala’s finger-tip save and the upright post.

Redondo then grabbed her second goal also confirmed after VAR review before she was also denied by Sakala in stoppage time.

THE MVP: On a day she scored her 50th international goal for Spain, Hermoso was a constant threat to the Zambians. She could have easily come out with a hat-trick but was unfortunate not to grab one.

THE BIG LOSER: Conceding 10 goals in two games is an unwanted advertisement of African football by Zambia. This makes the African continent the biggest loser following the Copper Queens' horrendous showing.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Copper Queens now prepare to salvage some pride against Costa Rica in their final Group C match on Monday knowing their are already out of the competition even if they win.

On the same day, Spain will be up against Japan as both sides have already qualified for the knockouts.

