Zambia 1 Tanzania 1 (3-4 on penalties): Twiga Stars win Cosafa U17 Women's Cup title

The Copper Princesses bowed to the East African guests on penalties as the Tanzanite's won the event via a penalty shootout

claimed the Cosafa U17 Women's Cup for the first time after defeating Zambia 4-3 on penalties following a tightly contested 90-minute 1-1 draw in Port Elizabeth, .

The young Twiga Stars finished second in their round-robin with nine points from four matches, while the Copper Princesses ended at the top with 12 points from the same matches to reach the final.

Having won the maiden Cosafa U20 tourney last year, the East Africans eyed another success but made a false start as Comfort Selemani gave Zambia the lead after just 18 minutes of action.

Inside injury time, the Twiga Stars were gifted a penalty and Aisha Masaka wasted no chance to convert her 10th goal of the tournament from the spot to force a stalemate in regulation time.

In the penalty shoot-out, Zambia's search for a first regional title hit the rock as Tanzania converted from the spot to claim the crown.

Wachezaji wa Timu ya Wasichana U17 wakishangilia Ubingwa wa COSAFA baada ya kuifunga Zambia kwa penati 4-3 kwenye mchezo wa Fainali @taifastars_ @azamtvtz @wallacekaria @WKidao @COSAFAMEDIA pic.twitter.com/ZPacNB9D7R — TFF TANZANIA (@Tanfootball) November 14, 2020

The result saw the Twiga Stars become the second East African side to celebrate a Cosafa age-grade glory following 's triumph at the inaugural U17 event title in Mauritius last year.

In individual awards, Zambia’s Tisilile Lungu was named the Player of the Tournament and her compatriot goalkeeper Chitete Munsaka claimed the Golden Glove, with fewer conceded goals.

Also, Masaka of Tanzania won the Golden Boot award with her 10 goals, while second-placed Zambia claimed the Fair Play Award.