Zamalek SC dangles millions for former Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere

The Rwandan striker joined Tanzanian giants Simba SC in June 2018 from reigning Kenyan champions K'Ogalo

is reportedly interested in the services of former striker Meddie Kagere.

Kagere ditched K’Ogalo for a stint in with Simba, but his scoring ability has attracted the attention of the Egyptian giants, who are in the same Group of the Caf Confederation Cup as the Kenyan champions.

The nine-time Africa champions are said to be willing to cough out in excess of Sh40 million for the services of the Rwandan striker.

According to reports from Tanzania, Zamalek head coach Christian Gross has been impressed by Kagere, who scored Simba’s lone goal in a Caf victory against .

To make known their insatiable appetite for Kagere, who has eight goals in just six games this season, Zamalek has since made contact with Simba SC over a possible transfer that might have to wait until June.