Zakaria: Azam FC unmoved by Yanga SC vs Simba SC draw in derby

The Chamazi-based club now says they are not concerned with how their rivals play but are keen to win all their matches

Azam FC have maintained they will continue to win their matches and will not look at what their rivals are doing in the Mainland .

The club’s Media Officer Thabit Zakaria has said the recent 1-1 draw between Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Simba SC, did not affect them in any way saying their plan is to win all their matches.

Yanga and Simba battled to a draw to allow Azam keep the top position in the 18-team league table with 25 points going into the Fifa international break.

“The fact that we are leading the table is not a guarantee that we will win the title since the marathon is still at a tender stage,” Zakaria is quoted by Daily News.

“We will be rotating the first position with other teams on the ladder and the side which will be leading the log towards the end of the season is the one likely to win silverware.

“For now, the most important thing is to cherish your team’s results and not what other teams are producing that is why for now, the top post at the table has no permanent occupant.”

Zakaria also confirmed most of their players did not receive call-ups to various national teams meaning they will be training ahead of the league's resumption.

“After our game against Dodoma FC, players were given a brief break and will report for training sessions on Monday for the continuation of training programmes,” Zakaria continued.

“The coach will use this period to repair the squad where necessary since if they can be left out without practicing, definitely, their level of performance can be dwarfed.”

On their next league match against second-placed Yanga, Zakaria said: “We will approach the game knowing we have a good team which can give us tangible results to make our fans happy since our target to be crowned champions at the end of the season is unchanged.”

The game against Yanga will be played at Azam Complex with the winner increasing the chance of winning the league title.

Yanga are now second on 24 points while the champions are third on 20.