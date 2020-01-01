Zakaria: Azam FC are a big team and will sign players in mini window

The Chamazi-based giants have revealed they will sign new players before the short window elapses in January

Azam FC have assured their fans that they will sign new players to beef up the squad in the ongoing mini transfer window.

The short window opened on December 16 and will run until January 15, 2021, and it gives teams the opportunity to look at their weaknesses and reinforce squads ahead of the second round of the campaign.

The Chamazi-based giants, through their media officer Zakaria Thabit, have now said they will definitely be in the market for quality signings especially in the striking area, where they have lost lead striker Prince Dube to injury.

“Azam are a big club and for any big clubs across the world, you must sign players anytime the transfer window is open, be it short window or long term window,” Thabit told Azam TV.

“Even if today Azam had in their squad Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Robert Lewandowski, we will still sign new players, because signing players is what big teams’ prides for if you don’t sign they will call you a small team and you become a discussion.

“Last window, never signed and it became a big story, and last season Hotspur did not sign and it also became a very big story, we must sign because it is a must to sign and that is the reason the window is wide open.”

On why they are yet to sign as the window was opened five days ago, Zakaria said: “We are heading into the transfer window with a new coach, and the coach has asked us we give him time first to check his squad before we know where to add or remove.

“For Simba and Yanga SC they have already seen their weaknesses because they have their coaches intact, and that is why they have already been involved in the transfer, our coach wants to do an assessment of his squad, and understands where we need to beef up and then we can sign, we are not in a hurry, we still have time to sign players.”

Azam are currently in third position on the 18-team table with 29 points from 16 matches, 11 points behind table-toppers Yanga, who have 40 points, and Simba are second on 32 points.