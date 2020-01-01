Zakaria: Azam Complex ready to host Azam FC matches in Mainland league

The Ice Cream makers have revealed they will use their complex when the league resumes after containing the Covid-19 pandemic

Azam FC have confirmed renovations at Azam Complex Arena have been completed and the venue is ready to host Mainland matches.

Sports activities on the artificial turf were halted for a certain period to pave way for upgrade works and as such, the team was compelled to use Uhuru Stadium and the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam for its home matches.

However, the club's information officer Thabith Zakaria has revealed the arena is now 100 per cent fit to host matches when the league resumes, and all their home games will be staged there.

More teams

"At last, all the upgrading works on the pitch have been completed such that we are ready to host home games at our own turf,” Zakaria is quoted by Daily News.

“The ongoing rains in the city slightly hampered the whole exercise but now, everything is over.”

Article continues below

He then called on the team's fans to be ready to descend on the venue when the league restarts so that they can cheer their team, unlike in the previous matches when they had to travel to either Uhuru Stadium or National Stadium.

Azam are placed second on the table with 54 points from 28 games, 16 points adrift league leaders Simba SC who have garnered 71 points after playing the same number of matches.

The Ice Cream makers last won the Mainland Premier League title in 2014 and since then, they have been chasing the silverware without success.