Zahera: Time for Simba SC striker Bocco to play abroad

The tactician is confident the towering attacker can be a hit in any league in the continent

Former Yanga SC coach Mwinyi Zahera has challenged Simba SC striker John Bocco to try his luck outside .

The 30-year-old Wekundu wa Msimbazi striker has been playing in the Tanzania Mainland League for more than a decade. The Congolese tactician believes Bocco can play in any league in Africa and be successful.

"[Bocco] knows how to position himself in the danger zone and he can head the ball in or use his feet to find the back of the net," Zahera is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"His physique is good for any striker; he has already made a name in Tanzania and he should give himself a chance elsewhere. Bocco has taken time to find a team abroad but it is not too late for him to make that decision."

The tactician is also confident Yanga midfielder Mapinduzi Balama can also hit greater heights if he decides to ply trade abroad.

"He will be exposed to different playing systems and tactics which will improve him," Zahera explained.

"As a midfielder, he will be open-minded which I believe will make him a better player for the national team."

Zahera was fired by Wananchi late last year owing to inconsistent performances by the team.