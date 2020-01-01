Zahera: Tactician reveals Gwambina FC will go for established strikers

The Mwanza-based charges have scored two goals in their last five matches and collected four points in the process

Gwambina FC head coach Mwinyi Zahera has revealed the team will be in the market for strikers.

The promoted side has struggled in the striking department and in the five matches they have played, they have managed to score just two goals. It is, for this reason, the former Yanga SC coach has hinted they will be going for proven strikers in the next transfer window.

"We had a very poor start especially in our opening four Mainland League matches," Zahera told Championi.

"Despite having a good squad, we have just realized our striking department is weak. It is, for this reason, we struggled to get goals and did not get a single goal.

"We are now planning to sign several key players, from abroad, especially strikers, in order to increase competition in the team," the Congolese concluded.

Last weekend, the Mwanza-based side collected their first three points with a 2-0 win over fellow newbies Ihefu FC. Prior to that game, the team had managed to get just one point which came from a goalless draw over Ruvu Shooting.

Emmanuel Kichiba was fouled in a good area after 31 minutes by an Ihefu defender, and the referee handed the hosts a free-kick. The goalkeeper parried the ball but it fell to Meshack Abraham who headed the ball home.

It took Gwambina just three minutes to double the advantage. Poor marking allowed Amos Kadikilo acres of space on the left and the winger fully capitalized on it.

The attacker managed to spot Abraham in a good position, and he passed the ball to him and the latter headed his second of the game to pile more pressure on the visitors.

Despite a spirited performance by Ihefu thereafter, Gwambina stood firm to keep their second clean sheet in five matches.

As a result, the team managed to ascend to 14th position with four points. They have conceded five goals in the process.

Azam FC lead the chase with 15 points collected from the five games, followed by Simba SC and Yanga SC who are on 13 points each in second and third positions respectively.