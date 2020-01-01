Zahera names Morrison & Tshishimbi in Yanga SC's ‘best trio’

The coach singles out the players he feels are playing a huge part for the Tanzanian giants this campaign

Former Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera has named three players whom he feels are helping lift the team in the current campaign.

Zahera, who left Yanga at the halfway stage this season with Belgian coach Luc Eymael coming in on a short-term deal, has picked Bernard Morrison, Papy Tshishimbi and Lamine Moro as the best players in the club currently.

“Tshishimbi is now regaining his momentum at the club while [Morrison] is also another important player in the team and I knew him a long time before even before he joined Yanga,” Zahera is quoted by Daily News.

“Lamine [Moro] is too a reliable asset in the team.”

However, Zahera insists motivation to players does not come from financial support, saying a player can commit himself 100 percent even without getting anything.

“A player is capable to produce remarkable performance not because of what he has received but rather physiology of players does that. Sometimes, players may be promised huge sums of money but end up losing the game simply because motivation is not money,” Zahera continued.

Asked as to whether he has received coaching offers from any top-flight team in the country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo coach replied no club has shown interest to get him so far.

“I don’t have any information from a club which is willing to hire my services and I have not received any phone call in that regard,” Zahera concluded.

Yanga are third on the Mainland table with 51 points from 27 matches, one point above the fourth-placed Namungo FC who have 50 points after 28 outings.

Despite still having an outside chance of winning the league, the club announced recently that their main focus is to win the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), as a guarantee to enable them to feature in the Caf Confederation Cup.