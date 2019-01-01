Zaha's agent hints at January move as he declares Crystal Palace star deserves new challenge

The star striker has been the subject of transfer speculation for some time and more interest is expected in the coming months

Wilfried Zaha deserves to play for a "top club" as his agent Federico Pastorello suggested the star could leave during the January transfer window.

Zaha wanted to depart before the start of the season but neither a move to rivals nor materialised after Palace held firm.

Refocused and in form, former forward Zaha has been linked with , who are hoping to overturn their transfer ban.

Pastorello revealed international Zaha could be involved in a busy January window.



"I think he really deserves a new challenge and a top club, because he is really a top player," Pastorello, who also represents star Romelu Lukaku, told Sky Sports News.

"It is surprising me because I read about a possible move in the summer but he stayed again. But this season he is proving that he is very focused and concentrated, so think he could be another good opportunity in the January market.

"The January market can [usually] be really calm. As the number of transfers there is about one third as many than in the summer. But there are some very good and interesting opportunities for the clubs that sell, because maybe a club really needs that player and is ready to pay a little bit more because of emergency.

"There have been a lot of changes in the Premier League in terms of managers. Sometimes when you do that you need to face his needs tactically. So expect maybe being a bit more protagonist in the market, maybe Manchester United too.

"Let's see what happens in Chelsea too, because the ban is not sure. If they remove that they may need to do something. In Europe there are some clubs like Inter and that maybe need to improve their squad."

After a slow start to the season, Zaha has now scored twice and contributed one assist for Palace as Roy Hodgson's side sit comfortably in the top half of the Premier League table.

Along with Zaha, Pastorello also expects plenty of January interest in forward Dries Mertens.

Article continues below

"If I think about a good opportunity in the market it would be Mertens from Napoli. He is out of contract [in the summer]," he said.

"He is an amazing player. I think he will be soon the best scorer in the history of the club. He has proven himself in the because he scored in that competition and the national team. I think a player like that, out of contract is an amazing opportunity, even maybe for January.

"Every player really wants to play in the Premier League at least once. So I think he would be very happy to play in the Premier League. I know him very well tactically and technically and I think he can be successful player for the Premier League."