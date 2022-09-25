Zaha reveals how Ronaldinho’s ‘flair & happiness’ made him fall in love with football

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has revealed how Brazil great Ronaldinho made him fall in love with football.

WHAT HAPPENED? During an impromptu Q&A with fans on Twitter on Sunday, Zaha revealed how the former Barcelona playmaker, known for for his technical skills, flair and creativity, as well as his exceptional first touch, got him to love the game due to the way he played with a smile on his face.

WHAT DID ZAHA SAY? One fan asked Zaha; “Which player do you wish you’d played with, can be current or past?” to which he responded: “Ronaldinho, because he made me fall in love with the game by just making it so enjoyable to watch… he played with flair and happiness.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zaha, who also likes to play with flair given his trickery and stepovers down the wing for Crystal Palace has been a mainstay in the Eagles team, making over 400 appearances for the side and become the first player to score 50 top-flight goals for the club in a 2-0 win at Manchester City in October 2021.

Zaha was linked with a move away from Palace in the summer transfer window once again but stayed on for what will be his ninth straight season at the club and already has four Premier League goals from five matches.

The Ivory Coast forward has previously rated Arsenal great Thierry Henry as his Premier League player of all-time with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba the others that he idolises.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAHA? Zaha is currently on international duty with Ivory Coast and after he starred in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Togo, he will hope to lead the Elephants' attack on Tuesday when they face Guinea.

After the international break, Zaha will link up with Palace, who host Chelsea in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on October 1 when he will hope to get back on the scoring charts with his last top-flight goal being a stunner in the 1-1 draw against Brentford on August 30.