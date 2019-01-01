'Zaha loves Young' - Social media reacts to Crystal Palace star's brilliance against Manchester United
Wilfried Zaha was a thorn in the flesh for Ashley Young in Crystal Palace's 2-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday.
The 26-year-old showed how dangerous he is on the ball with his tricks which unbalanced Young on several occasions.
Although he was unable to open his goal account for the season at Old Trafford, Zaha got Manchester United defenders on their feet for the entire duration of the game.
A first-half effort from Jordan Ayew and then Patrick van Aanholt's match-winner gave Crystal Palace maximum points at Old Trafford.
Meanwhile, the battle between Zaha and Young has got fans talking on social media.
Zaha clearly has issue with Ashley Young— Polo Maruwa (@elchaupo) August 24, 2019
ZAHA NOT AGAIN😭😭 #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/IZqo9OVRYR— Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) August 24, 2019
Wilfried Zaha is honestly a joke. How is he spinning Ashley Young like he’s a fidget spinner.— Bhavs (@bhavss14) August 24, 2019
Wilfried Zaha just murdered Ashley Young. This is filth 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gt2qYXALxG— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) August 24, 2019
U people should come and see what Zaha is doing to Ashly YOUNG again 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂— 🧟♂️YhuR ViLLage P€opl£🧟♂️ (@Its_urboijoel) August 24, 2019
Zaha ran away from bissaka just to disgrace young— Thomas Shelby 💀 (@dekunle_) August 24, 2019
Zaha is disrespectful o 🙄— Daddy Hoe 💦 (@maxxyfire) August 24, 2019
What did Ashley young do to deserve this #MUNCRY
Ashley Young Trying To Defend Against Zaha #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/VDEAK1qSI7— Saied Samir Esdoudi (@Mrhappy1998) August 24, 2019
Zaha has to be Ashley Young's worst nightmare, man came for him like he hasn't ruined his career already😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wydEhVP79G— Spha (@cpha_cthole) August 24, 2019
If Young die, Na Zaha kill am.— General Roshi (@TheLord_Jeybro) August 24, 2019
Zaha loves Ashley Young haha https://t.co/1WJrRnkcTf— Emmanuel Kibitok 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 (@kibitokemmanuel) August 24, 2019
Ashley Young when Zaha starts dribbling towards him... #MUFC #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/n0otKXR0Su— Reggie Philips (@ReggieAFC14) August 24, 2019
Correction: Zaha has just sent Ashley Young to the shops again. Silly. 🔥 https://t.co/zpaAqerLC4— Sam (@SamLAllington) August 24, 2019
When I say zaha you say young....zaha 😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹— jay Nana Kofi Andoh (@NanaKofiAndoh1) August 24, 2019
Man, Zaha spun Young like he was Moyes' daughter .. Scenes— Mayweather (@jwaweruh) August 24, 2019
Ashley young sending Zaha to ivorian slums only to follow that with a back pass. Excellent— Mohak Soni (@DevilishRedMo) August 24, 2019
Zaha making Young look worse than he actually is.— Simeon Creflo Naira. (@Simeonmike_) August 24, 2019
Zaha please! Ashley young has a family to get back to after the game😁— Dennis Kiplimo™ 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@ItsShark15) August 24, 2019
Zaha always happy whenever he see Ashely Young in squad https://t.co/Y2p4bk6OLj— -_- Dreams (@ayeopare) August 24, 2019
Zaha sent young to the retirement home— Maj£stic🕊 (@MikezTrxll) August 24, 2019
Ashley Young has always been a customer to Zaha #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/mSaUyd7o2K— Boda JoE🇳🇬 (@Bodajoe_) August 24, 2019
Young whenever he sees Zaha pic.twitter.com/kABgEi6iMq— Tulaku 50cent (@iamyogot) August 24, 2019
Zaha took Young to the market ,a detour to the mechanic shop then back to the market again #MUNCRY— Marto (@Its_Marto) August 24, 2019
#MUNCRY— ELIJAH 😛 (@elijahmosime) August 24, 2019
When Young see Zaha coming again pic.twitter.com/8dLTBZY8Rw
It’s safe to say Zaha has an issue with Ashley Young— MR. PRESIDER (@iam_presider) August 24, 2019