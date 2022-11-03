Zaha: Jedinak backs Crystal Palace star to shine elsewhere amid Liverpool and Arsenal rumours

Former Crystal Palace star Mile Jedinak has backed Wilfried Zaha to shine at a new club.

Zaha is linked with move away from Palace

His contract will expire in the summer

Top English clubs reportedly interested in him

WHAT HAPPENED? As Zaha continues to shine for Palace, his contract with the club is set to expire in the summer.

With that in mind, the Ivory Coast international has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

While praising Zaha, Jedinak tipped the Ivorian to succeed at another club should he choose to leave.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "He is Palace through and through, but it is not taking away Wilfried’s ambition or anything like that," Jedinak told talkSPORT.

"I know how much he cares about the football club, and I remember him as a young 19-year-old when he first came on.

"First training session, he put one through my legs, I didn’t let him go past, and I just thought, ok, this is what I need to expect now.

"Just enthusiastic, and someone you knew on a matchday, you just knew he would go and do anything to win the game for you.

"You needed to nurture that and encourage that, and I wouldn’t say do anything differently, but to understand that.

"We had enough people in our changing rooms, and people who I had worked with like Dougie Freedman, who knew Wilfried through and through, that helped nurture that.

"Does that mean he can’t go and do it somewhere else? Absolutely, he could. I get it will be something people will be monitoring."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zaha scored 14 Premier League goals last season, setting his best-ever season goal output.

In the ongoing campaign, he has already scored five goals, and the impressive run has reportedly put him on the transfer radar of top English clubs.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAHA? Palace will play West Ham United, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest in November before the World Cup break.

The three matches will give Zaha more opportunities to try and improve his current tally of five goals.