Youssouph Badji scores hat-trick as Club Brugge cruise into Belgian Cup round of 16

The Senegalese teenage sensation bagged his first career hat-trick as Philippe Clement’s team secured an emphatic win on Wednesday

Youssouph Badji scored three goals in Club Brugge’s 6-1 victory over third division club Olsa Brakel in the Belgian Cup round of 32.

The 19-year-old doubled the Blue-Black's lead in the 21st minute after Hans Vanaken's opener in the second minute, and he later scored two goals in the second half.

He found the back of the net on the hour-mark and then sealed the emphatic with his 74th-minute goal.

Wednesday's goals were Badji's first-ever hat-trick in his professional career and they took his tally to seven goals after 11 matches in all competitions for Club Brugge this season.

Following their victory at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Philippe Clement’s men have been paired with First Division A rivals Royal Antwerp for their round of 16 fixture which is scheduled for February 10.

On a personal note, Badji has made a great start to his European career after he joined the Belgian giants from Senegalese outfit Casa Sports in January 2020. He was rewarded as Club Brugge Player of the Month for August - the month he made his First Division A debut and he returned two goals and an assist in four matches.

The Senegal international was also part of the team that won the league title for the 2019-20 season even though he did not play a game, but he made an appearance as they finished second in the Belgian Cup during the last campaign.

On Saturday, Badji will be aiming to end his 12-game goal drought in the league when Club Brugge visit Waasland-Beveren for their next fixture.

The Blue-Black sit at the summit of the First Division A table with a 14-point lead above Royal Antwerp and Genk.