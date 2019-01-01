Youssoufa Moukoko: Dortmund offer 'new Eto'o' bumper deal

BVB want to tie the Cameroon-born prospect to a long-term contract in an attempt to ward off transfer interest from other clubs

have offered teenage sensation Youssoufa Moukoko a bumper three-year deal which will keep him at the club until 2022, according to reports.

The 14-year-old has starred in Dortmund's youth teams since he arrived at the German club in 2016.

Last season, Moukoko helped the BVB youth team to finish second in the U17 table with 50 goals in 28 outings.

His blistering performances earned him a promotion to the U19 set-up where he has scored six goals in two matches so far this season.

The 14-year-old's goalscoring exploits have drawn him a comparison to legend Samuel Eto'o who won the African Footballer of the Year award four times.