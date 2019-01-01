‘You should never do transfers because other clubs are doing transfers’ - Klopp hints at quiet deadline day for Liverpool

There has been little movement at Anfield this summer, with the Reds boss reiterating that he will not be adding for the sake of it

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that a quiet deadline day lies in store for , with the Reds not about to respond to the dealings of others by spending for the sake of it.

It has been a quiet summer at Anfield on the arrivals front, with teenagers Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg, along with back-up goalkeeper Adrian, the only additions made to a Champions League-winning squad.

Several of Liverpool’s rivals have opted to invest heavily once again, with the likes of and breaking transfer records while have added international Rodri to their ranks.

Klopp is aware of the questions being asked of his recruitment, with no contenders for starting berths having been snapped up, but has reiterated that he will not be forced into the market.

The German tactician told Sky Sports: "You should never do transfers because other clubs are doing transfers. That makes no sense, it's not about that. And if you sit back for a second and have a look at the squad, do we need more players? People will say, yes, we need a substitute for Sadio Mane, for Mohamed Salah, whatever.

"But those players are here. So, do you get a one-for-one replacement? A big signing? People think that players from other clubs, other countries, are better than the players we have here but without really having the proof, because those players haven't played here, or whatever else.

"It's just that what is new is seen as more exciting. It's like with a new car. Your old car is completely reliable, but you want a new one and two weeks later it breaks down. It looks better, but obviously it's not that good."

Klopp’s stance on spending has irked Pep Guardiola, with the City boss hitting back at the suggestion that his side enjoy an unfair advantage over those who have to “pay bills”, but the Reds boss stands by his message.

He added: "When I said we have to pay bills, that's normal.

"I know people took that as criticism for other clubs, but it was not the intention. I was just explaining our situation. Sorry, but we do have to pay bills. And that's all good. We invested in the team last season. We have the team, now let's work with the team and see what we do with it later.

"New players are never the only solution. And making this team stronger, the starting line-up, that's really difficult and very expensive and we don't have that money. That's how it is. You cannot go out with £150m or £200m and just say, 'Yes, that's the guy we need and he can make us better'.

"Because, also, that would only be if one of the others cannot play. These players, you can't really get, because they ask, 'When will I play?' and I have to tell them, 'When he is ill or when he leaves.' It makes it even more difficult.

"It's the price you pay for success and for having a good team, and it's also why I say settle down, watch, work, improve - because we have to - and then find the solutions in the moments when you need them."