'You never know' - Ter Stegen tight-lipped over Barcelona future

The 27-year-old has been in top form for his club and has looked ahead to Wednesday's crucial Clasico clash against Real Madrid

Marc-Andre ter Stegen says he is happy at but remains quiet on his future at the Nou Camp ahead of Wednesday's Clasico against .

The former goalkeeper joined the Catalan giants in the summer of 2014 for €12 million (£9.5m/$16.5) and has locked down the No.1 spot ever since.

Speaking exclusively to DAZN and Goal, Ter Stegen shared his thoughts on his future and looked ahead to Wednesday's crunch Liga fixture, which was originally cancelled due to political unrest in the Catalan region.

“In football you never know what's going to happen. I want to make the club happy and leave my mark,” the 27-year-old said.

"These are the games that you look forward to, they are the ones that get people excited.

“Previously, the political situation was tense and it meant that the game could not have been played. You have to understand the circumstances and play it safe.

“Real Madrid is always a dangerous game for us. They had some problems at the start of the season, just like us.

“The league has become stronger, especially physically. There are no simple games anymore.”

Ter Stegen was named on the bench for his first experience of the Clasico back in October 2014, which he insists made him feel "a little angry".

The goalkeeper also explained his stance on the speculation surrounding his unhappiness with the German national side.

“I did not play in my first Clasico - I was a little angry because I want to play in every game, of course," he added.

“I improve a little every day - even if it's only small things. My goalkeeper coach Jose de la Fuente is relatively critical and always sets new targets to get the best out of us goalkeepers.

“You have to respect the opinions of others. I do that and others should do it too - and that's the end of the topic.

“For me, the debate [over the goalkeeper position] wasn't the big deal that the press made it into. I try to perform, to offer myself again and again and to make it difficult for the national coach. That's all I can do."