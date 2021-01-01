'You could feel the hate and I liked it' - Former Arsenal ace Sagna on north London derbies

In an exclusive interview with Goal, the Frenchman reveals what it's really like to face Tottenham in one of the most hostile rivalries in football

It didn’t take Bacary Sagna long to find out exactly what it meant to take on Tottenham as an Arsenal player.

The former Gunners star had come through the ranks with Auxerre before Arsene Wenger brought him to north London in 2007.

He was just 24 when he arrived in England and, with club rivalries rare in France, he had never really experienced what it was like to play a passionate derby against your neighbours.

But with Arsenal travelling to take on Spurs at White Hart Lane in what was just his fifth competitive appearance for his new club, that soon changed.

It’s been nearly 14 years now since that first north London derby for Sagna, but the game and the lesson he learned from Arsenal legend Pat Rice, who was Wenger’s assistant manager at the time, remains at the forefront of his mind

“It was all new to me because in France we don’t really have that hate, apart from between Paris and Marseille, who I didn’t play for,” the former Arsenal right-back told Goal during an exclusive interview.

“The build-up to that game was different. I felt it, even walking on the street the fans were already celebrating and cheering. I could feel it was different.

“I remember Pat Rice came to me and punched my shoulder and said ‘You, it’s the derby this weekend, so you better be ready.' I was like ‘Woah, okay then!’”

Arsenal went into that game having won three of their opening four games that season, but they soon found themselves trailing to a Gareth Bale free-kick.

However, Emmanuel Adebayor's equaliser midway through the second half turned the match on its head and it was the visitors who triumphed, winning 3-1 thanks to spectacular late strikes from Cesc Fabregas and Adebayor.

“Even when I first got to the pitch for the warm-up, people were throwing things at us,” recalled Sagna. “You could feel the hate and I liked it.

“I enjoyed my first game at White Hart Lane. We won in a nice way.”

Arsenal host Spurs this Sunday looking to close the gap on their neighbours, who sit seven points above them in the Premier League.

It’s a crucial game for Mikel Arteta’s side, who need a win to keep alive any hopes they may still harbour of snatching a top-six finish this season.

Sagna will be watching the game in Montreal, where he now lives with his family, having spent two seasons playing for Montreal Impact in MLS between 2018 and 2020.

And even though it’s been seven years since he left Arsenal to join Manchester City, the thought of a north London derby still stirs special memories.

“To me, it was always one of the best games of the year,” he said. “It’s a different way to get ready for the game, it’s a different mentality, different attitude.

“Any game you play should be at 100 per cent, but that game you want to play at 100% for yourself and for the fans because there is no better feeling than winning and seeing the fans going crazy at the end.

“Fortunately, I won more than I lost against Tottenham so I have good memories – and I scored a nice goal against them as well.”

That goal came in the famous 5-2 victory at Emirates Stadium in February, 2012. A disastrous start saw Arsenal trailing 2-0 and staring at a defeat which would have left them 13 points behind their neighbours with just 12 games of the season remaining.

But having been picked out by Mikel Arteta’s cross, Sagna powered home a header which was the catalyst for a remarkable turnaround which saw the Gunners score five times in 27 minutes to claim a memorable win.

“By the time we were two down, I’d missed two or three passes and I wasn’t really into my game," he recalled. “And then I scored, and from the moment, it changed me, the team and the fans.

“The fans became even more electric. As soon as I scored, I knew we were going to come back.”

Sagna added: “I didn’t even celebrate. I went to get the ball back and I dropped it in the middle to say ‘OK, let’s go, let’s see now who is the best.'

“And then Robin [van Persie] scored just before half-time and I knew we were going to win. Everything about his goal was crazy. His first touch, the way he set up himself and bent it. It was just perfect. I have goosebumps just thinking about it.”

Arsenal go into the latest derby boosted by their impressive 3-1 win at Olympiacos on Thursday night, which has put them within touching distance of the Europa League quarter-finals.

But an inconsistent campaign domestically has left them languishing in 10th place in the Premier League with 11 games to go.

They currently sit 12 points adrift of the top four and eight points away from the top six, with their hopes of earning a European spot fading fast.

The poor showing in the Premier League has left many questioning the progress that has been made under Arteta, but Sagna remains convinced that his former team-mate will guide Arsenal back towards the top, providing he is given time.

“Of course it’s not perfect because whenever someone like Arsene Wenger leaves a club, it's always difficult to replace him,” said the 38-year-old.

“Manchester United had the same problem when Ferguson left. It took a few years to bounce back and today they are near the top of the league.

“It’s just going to take time and we just have to trust the process. I think Mikel is doing a great job.”

"He took a team in a difficult situation. Unai Emery had a tough period at the end of his spell at Arsenal and the club was in bad shape.

“I remember saying it was like a circus, because to me it was. It’s one of the best clubs in the world, but it was not run perfectly.

“Mikel managed to bring some peace to the club, he managed to bring some confidence to the players and you can see the mentality of the players is great.

“You can see the shape of the team, they try to play, not kick out the ball. They have a meaning behind everything they are doing and I respect that.”

Arteta’s record against Spurs since taking over from Emery is poor, losing his two derbies to date. However, Sunday's clash will be his first at home, with both previous meetings having taken place at Tottenham’s new home down the Seven Sisters Road.

Victory would move the Gunners to within four points of their rivals, but Spurs go into the game on a five-game winning streak which has seen them score 15 times and concede just one.

“It hurts saying this, but they are doing OK,” said Sagna. “They built a new stadium and new facilities. They are building the team with a new manager and they brought back Gareth Bale.

“It took time for him to pick up some stability, but I think he’s found his form now. Harry Kane was injured but he’s come back and scored goals and they have Son [Heung-Min], who is amazing and probably their most dangerous player.

“So, it’s going to be a tricky game for Arsenal because Tottenham is totally different to the Tottenham that I used to face back in the day. They have changed a lot and are a really solid team, so Arsenal have to be careful.

“Tactically, it will be very good because we are going to have one team who will try to have the possession, facing a team who likes to defend and is good with counterattacks.

"I’m looking forward to it, though, and if I have to choose, obviously I'll pick Arsenal to win!"