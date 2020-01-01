Yondani: Namungo FC chasing signature of former Yanga SC defender

The 35-year-old is a free agent after being released by Timu ya Wananchi at the beginning of the season

Namungo FC are high on the heels of former Yanga SC defender Kelvin Yondani to bolster their defence.

The team is preparing for the Caf Confederation Cup matches and it is the reason why they are going for the veteran defender who is a free agent. Reports from the club indicate the two parties have been engaging each other and have finally reached an agreement and an announcement regarding the player's signing will be made soon.

"It has been a long, tough journey trying to convince [Yondani] to join us," a source from the club said as revealed by the Global Publishers.

More teams

"He is a free agent and it contributed to some delay in completing the deal but things are looking up now. Once everything is finalized, we will not hesitate to announce the player's arrival at the club."

Wananchi announced the exit of the defender from the club at the beginning of the 2020/21 season, bringing to an end Yondani's stay at the team he joined in 2012 from bitter rivals Simba SC.

He has since helped Timu ya Wananchi to win four Mainland League titles.

The Jangwani Street-based charges released the 35-year-old alongside 14 other players.

Former striker Gnamien Yikpe, who took much criticism last season, has been axed alongside captain Papy Tshishimbi, who refused to renew his contract, and Congolese striker David Molinga.

Others dropped are veteran striker Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso, and Eric Kabamba.

The Namungo management and the technical bench are trying to ensure the team is ready for the continental assignment.

The chance to play in the competition happened after they managed to qualify for the finals. Despite losing 2-1 to Simba SC, the team managed to get a deal to play in the Caf Confederation Cup since Wekundu wa Msimbazi had already secured a place in the Caf after winning the league.

Article continues below

The two teams once again met in the Community Shield and the 21-time league champions managed to claim a 2-0 win.