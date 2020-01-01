Yikpe: Yanga SC striker states he is not worried by talks about his performance

The former Gor Mahia forward says he is giving his best and it is up to the coach to decide whether to field him or not

Yanga SC striker Gnamien Yikpe has revealed he is not affected by pressure from the fans to deliver.

The Ivorian has struggled to live per the standards expected when he joined from Kenyan ( ) side . The lanky striker has scored once since his hyped move to the Jangwani based side late last year.

The unforgiving fans have been vocal regarding the impact by the player and feel he should up his game.

"People talk a lot [about me] but I usually don't listen to them," Yikpe said as quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"They will always talk whether you are performing well or not. However, I am a Yanga player and I am contracted to the team. If it is about my performance, the management should be the one talking about it but as it stands, I have heard nothing from them."

The 27-time-league champions are set for their game against Mwadui in Shinyanga on Saturday, June 13 as the Mainland League resumes since its suspension in mid-March.

"I have to train harder, but regarding playing time, I leave it for the coach to decide."

This is a first-round match, (matchday 17) which had not been honoured before the league was cancelled.

Yanga's participation in the Caf made the fixture hard to be played at the time.

The second match will see Coastal Union host third-place chasing Namungo FC at Mkwakwani Ground with and is expected to kick-off at the same time as Yanga vs Mwadui.

On June 14, champions Simba SC will host Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and second-placed Azam FC will be at home at Azam Chamazi Complex, against Mbao FC.

Yanga will again be on duty on June 17 when they are hosted by JKT Tanzania at Jamhuri Stadium.

The Coastal Union vs Namungo FC, Azam vs Mbao FC, Simba vs Ruvu Shooting and Yanga vs JKT matches are Matchday 29 action.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are top of the table with 71 points after playing 28 matches. They need five wins from the remaining 10 to be crowned. Azam are second with 54 with Timu ya Wananchi third with 51.