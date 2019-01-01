Yikpe going to be good striker for Yanga SC - Ambani

The retired footballer says the Ivorian forward will be a hit for the Tanzanian club if they eventually sign him from K'Ogalo

Gnamien Yikpe is going to be a good player for Yanga SC should he join the club eventually, former AFC striker Boniface Ambani has said.

It is understood the Ivorian forward is in negotiating with Yanga for a potential move during the ongoing transfer window and Ambani says he has no doubt whether Yikpe is a good player for his former club.

Yikpe was signed by in the last transfer window and lack of pay for the last four months seems to have pushed him out.

“We will have to wait and see if [Gnamien] Yikpe will adapt fast to the Vodacom (VPL) environment and show the world how big a player he is,” Ambani told Wasafi Radio.

“He is going to be a good player for Yanga and I am saying this because Gor Mahia have always been signing good players across Africa and if Yanga are going to snatch him now then I have no doubts whether he will perform.”

The retired footballer added the forward will only be enabled to hit his peak if the support of individuals around him will be assured.

“He was one of those players we wanted to watch closely and see how they would have performed in the current Kenyan Premier League ( ) season. Yikpe will good if he is going to get enough support from the coach and the players themselves,” Ambani explained.

“I was unable to watch him play in the KPL regularly but I have always insisted a player will be good if he is surrounded by good ones. One can be great just because he is playing alongside great stars but his form can also deteriorate if the team is not in good form.

“The coach always plays a big part in making a player great and those factors will have an impact on one's career.”

Yikpe and Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie are the first players who have reportedly left Gor Mahia due to salary issues.