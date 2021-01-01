African All Stars

Yaya Toure sends message to Sol Bamba after cancer diagnosis

Gbenga Adewoye
@Gregoal001
Comments()
Sol Bamba
Getty
The Ivory Coast international has started chemotherapy after he was confirmed to be suffering from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Former Manchester City star Yaya Toure and fans have sent get well messages to Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba after his cancer diagnosis.

The Championship club confirmed the Ivory Coast international is suffering from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy.

Bamba is currently spending his fifth season with the Bluebirds, having teamed up with the club from Leeds United in the summer of 2016.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    The 35-year-old has featured in more than 100 games for Cardiff and played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2018 before their relegation.

    The centre-back has played six times for the Bluebirds this season across all competitions before the setback.

    Bamba’s compatriot Toure, his supporters and former clubs have taken to the social media to wish the defender a quick recovery.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Close