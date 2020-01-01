Yaya Toure predicts outcome of Man City vs Real Madrid Champions League clash

Pep Guardiola's side host the newly-crowned La Liga champions for the return leg of their Round of 16 fixture on August 7

Yaya Toure is expecting the second leg of the Uefa encounter between and to be a '50-50' affair due to the absence of fans.

After securing a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu back in February, City welcome Zinedine Zidane's men to Manchester for the return fixture on August 7.

Isco's effort was not enough to power the Spanish giants to victory in the first leg as strikes from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne turned the result around for Guardiola's men in Madrid.

When quizzed about the likely result of the encounter which was delayed by the coronavirus lockdown, Toure - who played for Man City between 2010 and 2018 - thinks it would be difficult if his former team don't score a goal at home.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year just commenced training with League Two club Leyton Orient with the aim of maintaining his fitness level as he awaits a new challenge.

"I think it's going to be 50-50 because without fans it is complicated," Toure told Leyton Orient's channel.

"Real Madrid will be in good confidence having won two weeks ago. You just have to win because to draw against Madrid...It is going to be hard for City if they don't score one goal."

Toure last played for Qingdao Huanghai in the Chinese League One, and he helped them earn promotion to the after winning the second division title last season.

After leaving , the legend was in transfer talks with Botafogo but he turned down a move to the Brazilian club due to family reasons.

“Yaya told us that he really wants to play in Botafogo but this is a very impactful decision for him and his family for an immediate decision. Moving to ,” the club vice-president, Ricardo Rotenberg said.

“In conversation with the agent that for now we will end the negotiations but the doors are open in Botafogo. To be clear, Yaya did not accept - saying no.

"We've closed it but I still believe in Botafogo. Please, we will continue to send good messages to him and his wife."