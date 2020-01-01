Benrahou: Moroccan midfielder joins Nimes from Bordeaux

The 20-year-old will spend the remaining part of the season with the Crocodiles after departing Matmut Atlantique temporary

Olympique have announced the signing of Yassine Benrahou from rivals on a short-term loan deal.

The 20-year-old graduated from the Girondins’ youth team last year and made his senior debut against Olympique back in April.

Benrahou has since featured six times for ‎Paulo Sousa’s men and will now spend the rest of the season with the Crocodiles in an effort to garner more experience and enjoy playing time.

Le Nîmes Olympique est fier et heureux de vous annoncer le prêt de Yassine Benrahou, en provenance des Girondins de Bordeaux, jusqu'à la fin de la saison.#CrocoDeal pic.twitter.com/DR8IMK23ya — Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) January 3, 2020

The former youth international will link up with ’s Sidy Sarr and Togo’s Kevin Denkey at Stade des Costieres.

Nimes are currently battling for survival and will hope the acquisition of the attacking midfielder will bolster their chances of avoiding relegation at the end of the season.

Benrahou could make his debut for his new club when they take on in a league game on January 11.