Yanga spokesman Manara handed two-year ban for alleged threats and abuse towards FA boss Karia

The outspoken official was found guilty of gross misconduct during the Azam Sports Federation Cup final in Arusha

Yanga SC spokesman Haji Manara has been handed a two-year ban from football-related activities within and outside the country for allegedly threatening and using offensive language towards Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia.

Manara has also been fined $8,554 on top of the ban over the incident that took place during the Azam Sports Federation Cup final between Yanga and Coastal Union at the Sheik Amri Abeid Karume Stadium in Arusha on July 2.

The TFF Ethics Committee handed the punishment to the outspoken official on Thursday after opening proceedings over allegations of gross misconduct on July 4.

“The accused (Manara) used threats and offensive language toward the TFF president, telling him to his face; ‘You keep following me a lot and this is the third time, I do not fear you in any way and I can do anything to you and there is nothing you can do to me,” said Ethics Committee secretary Walter Lungu while handing down the punishment.

Manara, who has denied the accusations, had been captured in a clip engaged in a heated argument with Karia just before the match kicked off.

He then distanced himself from allegations of misconduct after the clip went viral, threatening legal action to anyone spreading ‘falsehood’ before TFF began the proceedings.

Manara has not indicated whether he will appeal the ban but he posted a message on social media saying: “Whether it is a good or bad thing, I thank God for one big word with a wide meaning. Thanks be to God, thanks to football.”

It’s not the first time the ex-Simba SC spokesman has found himself in trouble. Five years ago, he was handed a one-year ban and $3,800 fine by the Ethics Committee which found him guilty of misconduct.

Manara made headlines in August 2021 when he crossed over to Yanga from Simba where he had served as spokesman for over seven years, accusing the 22-time league champions of taking him for granted.

The incident created further animosity between the two archrivals with Manara becoming public enemy No.1 among Simba fans.

Yanga won the 2021-22 Tanzania Premier League title, their 23rd overall, after pipping holders Simba by 13 points.