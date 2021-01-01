Yanga SC's unbeaten record in league shuttered by Coastal Union

Prior to the game, Wananchi had gone 21 matches without tasting defeat in the Tanzanian top-tier

Yanga SC have suffered their first defeat in the Tanzania Mainland League after going down 2-1 to Coastal Union at Mkwakwani Stadium on Thursday.

Goals from Erick Okorai and Said Mudathir were enough to help the hosts claim maximum points against Timu ya Wananchi who scored their goal courtesy of Tuisila Kisinda.

Coastal started the game on a high, giving the former champions as much as they received. It took them just 10 minutes to get their first goal courtesy of Okorai.

The 27-time champions responded and gave their best in search of an equalizer. They were rewarded when Kisinda scored in the 37th minute and ensured the teams went to the break on level terms.

After the break, Wananchi intensified their attacks hoping to get their second goal. However, they were not getting it easy against their hosts who sat back and hit them on counter attack.

With seven minutes to go, Coastal Union managed to get the winning goal through Mudathir.

Yanga doubled their effort in search of an equalizer, but luck was not on their side as they succumbed to their first defeat this season.

The Cedric Kaze-led charges are top of the table with 49 points from the 22 matches played. They have recorded 14 wins, seven draws and a loss, scoring 35 goals in the process and conceding 13.

Their hosts are 10th with 26 points that have come from 22 matches as well. They have managed six wins, eight draws and as many losses. Coastal have also scored 16 goals and conceded 28.

In another top-tier game, Polisi Tanzania defeated Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC by a solitary goal.

The administrative side got their goal in the 26th minute through Gerald Mdamu.

The win took Polisi to the eighth position with 28 points from the 21 matches they have played. It was their sixth win this season; 10 matches have ended in draws while five have ended in losses.

Tanzania Prisons and Mbeya City settled to a 1-1 draw. Richardson Ngodya scored for the visitors after 13 minutes while Jumanne Elifadhili equalized with a minute to full time.

Mtibwa Sugar and Biashara Mara United drew 0-0.