Yanga SC's Tshishimbi reveals what hinders talent development in Tanzania

The midfielder has picked a lack of proper guidance for young players and sub-standard pitches as the main negative contributors

Yanga SC midfielder Papy Tshishimbi has pointed at two factors which have hindered football development in .

Tshishimbi has been a key figure in Yanga's team in the recent seasons and, in a column which appeared on Mwanspoti, the midfielder has explained what are the challenges young footballers face.

The Democratic Republic of Congo star refutes claims there is not enough top talent in the country adding the big challenge is tapping the talent.

More teams

“It is not true Tanzania has got no talent but the main problem is how to nurture and develop the talents we have until they reach higher levels. The big issue is how those talents have been handled at their tender age,” Tshishimbi wrote on Mwanaspoti.

“Many players were never taken through the proper talent development phases so as to prepare them for a brighter future and challenges which could come their way, therefore, making them greater footballers.

“Even the footballers who have managed to reach the top level in most cases, it is evident there are very vital lessons which they must have missed in early development; they make simple mistakes.”

The 29-year old midfielder absolved footballers for a lack of proper development and said the real problem lies in those who are supposed to nurture them as they grow.

“We cannot blame such players for such mistakes,” Tshishimbi added.

“Take for example a parent who did not educate his child and when the child grows and starts showing education-related weaknesses the parent starts apportioning blame. In that instance, the child can never be blamed but the parent should take the blame.”

Another big challenge, he pointed out, is the lack of proper facilities that meet international standards in the country.

“In Tanzania, I have realised there are so many pitches which are used by a lot of teams from different competitions including lower leagues and the ,” Tshishimbi concluded.

Article continues below

“Many of those pitches are of low standard and cannot help in talent development in any way.

“There is an urgent need in Tanzania to improve the standard of pitches, therefore, helping young players learn various skills at their tender ages.”

Recently, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) revealed plans to roll out a common training programme for all football academies in a bid to help soccer development.